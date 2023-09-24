HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies gave this brave little girl a birthday surprise on her 4th birthday.

The sheriff’s department shared a video on their social media of deputies helping celebrate Scarlett’s special day.

“In her brave fight against cancer, our deputies wanted to make her day extra special,” the department said.

Scarlett’s surprise started with hand-delivered balloons, and an HCSO gift bag, followed by a car parade filled with lights and sirens.

“Thank you all so much for coming out!!,” one user wrote. “She loved it.”