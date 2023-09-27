HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies on Monday worked to locate a man with Alzheimer’s who wandered away from his home near Glenpointe Drive in Riverview.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team responded at around 2:53 p.m. and began to look for the man in the wooded area near his home.

When deputies found him, he was frightened and confused.

But after his initial fear, deputies were able to communicate with the man and bring him safely back to his home with his family.

“This is a heartwarming example of the dedication and compassion our HCSO deputies bring to their jobs every day,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “They don’t just protect our community; they go above and beyond to ensure everyone’s well-being, especially our most vulnerable.”