HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly exposed himself inside a Bealls Outlet in Brandon last month.

At around 4 p.m., Hillsborough deputies responded to a trespassing call at Bealls, located at 1508 West Brandon Boulevard.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Jarrett Dickens, 25, was accused of exposing himself inside the store on Nov. 25.

As deputies were trying to detain the 25-year-old, he “forcefully shoved” a deputy and fled the store. Moments later, K9 units were able to track Dickens to a wooded area near Hilltop Road and Spitz Court, where he was arrested.

HCSO said Dickens was identified as the suspect involved in the previous exposure incident. He is now facing his second arrest for exposing sexual organs, the sheriff’s office said.

“Thanks to the tenacity of our deputies, this criminal was arrested before he could cause more harm in our community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I’m continually proud of the collaboration between our patrol, aviation, and K9 units.”