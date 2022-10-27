TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A hiker was rescued after he got lost in Little Manatee River State Park on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released video of the rescue Thursday.

Officials said the unidentified hiker called 911 around 2:50 p.m. and said he was lost in the woods.

Dispatchers used GPS from his cell phone to find his location, then rescue crews spent about an hour searching for the man before he was found.

Officials said the hiker was disoriented and had been without water for about four hours.

Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

“Advanced Life Support procedures were initiated while HCSO prepared to lift

the hiker out,” the fire department said.

The man was airlifted out of the woods, then taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No firefighters were injured during the rescue, according to officials.