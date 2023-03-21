TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Security guards at Mons Venus in Tampa fought off a gunman who tried to enter the gentleman’s club early Sunday morning, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said at about 1:15 a.m., Michael Rudman, 44, tried to force his way into the club while armed with a handgun and a devil mask. He also had the words “kill and “dark one” written on his arms.

However, a security guard spotted Rudman’s gun as he tried to walk in and moved to stop him, knocking the weapon out of his hand.

Surveillance video showed the devil-masked gunman fight with the guard who eventually grabbed the gun himself and pointed it at Rudman. However, Rudman kept fighting until other guards came and got him on the ground.

Police said the gun fired one round into the club’s front door during the fight.

Responding officers found additional ammunition, knives, and firearm accessories inside Rudman’s truck, which was parked at the club, and two full magazines in his pocket, according to the department.

“There is no question that the security guards who disarmed this suspect saved dozens of lives through their heroic acts, and I am thankful that our officers were able to take this individual into custody before he had the chance to carry out whatever he had planned,” said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. “We will continue to actively and thoroughly investigate this case to get a better

understanding of what led up to this thwarted incident.”

Officers said they do not know what Rudman’s motive for entering the club armed was, but they did learn he had visited Mons Venus the night before.

The department said Rudman had a Risk Protection Order on him out of Pinellas County at the time of the incident. They also said he had an arrest history including charges of domestic violence, battery, reckless driving, and DUI in Pinellas County.

He now faces charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, aggravated

battery with a deadly weapon, and purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm while under an RPO.

Tampa police will hold a live press conference on this incident at 3:30 p.m. We will see it here.

