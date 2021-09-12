WATCH: Florida state troopers nearly hit by man driving under the influence in Tampa, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida state troopers had a close call early Sunday morning after they say a man driving under the influence nearly hit two of them while they were investigating a traffic fatality in Tampa.

An FHP report states that troopers were working the scene of a traffic fatality at 4:51 a.m. when an unrelated car, a Lexus, drove through the crime scene. The FHP said the driver, 34-year-old James Edward Sharp III of Wimauma, nearly hit two state troopers and destroyed their laser mapping system.

Video of the incident shows the Lexus narrowly avoid troopers as it destroyed their equipment. Troopers are then seen pursuing Sharp before he came to a stop.

Both Sharp and his passenger were asked to exit the vehicle and get on the ground, but only Sharp would be charged in this incident, according to the FHP.

The FHP report explained that Sharp showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed the DUI field exercises. He was then taken to the Hillsborough County Jail where he gave two breath samples that showed alcohol contents above .08 G/ML.

Sharp now faces charges for tampering with physical evidence, driving under the influence with property damage, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.