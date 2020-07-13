1  of  2
VIDEO: Family rescued after getting lost on Alafia River

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A father and his two daughters were rescued Sunday after they got lost on a canoeing trip in Hillsborough County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the family disappeared around 5 p.m. Sunday after embarking on a trip on the Alafia River.

Authorities responded to the area shortly after 8 p.m. and spent several hours searching for the family, using cameras and thermal imaging.

Around midnight, a helicopter crew spotted a fire on the river bank near Alderman’s Ford and saw two people waiving their arms and signaling to the helicopter.

The crew was able to direct patrol units to the family, and they were guided back to safety, authorities said.

