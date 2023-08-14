HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —Egmont Key has closed after a fire burned nearly spread 30 acres of the 270-acre island on Sunday.

At this time, 80 to 90 percent of the fire is contained.

The island has been evacuated.

The newly released video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows the growing fire on a thermal imaging camera.

HCSO was able to use water from the ocean, and Bambi buckets, to combat the flames.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, multiple agencies responded to a call regarding a forest fire around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Six people were evacuated on Sunday to Bay Pier.

There are no injuries or structures involved as of this report.

“Our pilots and tactical flight deputies are trained to handle any scenario, whether that’s locating a lost child, tracking a criminal, or in this case, mitigating the damages of a wildfire,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Utilizing equipment like the Bambi Bucket means that residents and visitors in Hillsborough County are never far from safety, no matter the emergency.”

The cause of the fire is unknown.