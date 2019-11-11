VIDEO: Deputies need help identifying Ruskin bank robber

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man caught on camera threatening a bank teller with a note then taking off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank at 1020 US Hwy 41 around 9:20 a.m. Oct. 16 and approached the teller counter. During the transaction, he showed the teller a note demanding money.

The man then left the bank in a black or dark blue sedan with an undisclosed amount of money. The car was last seen driving south on US Highway. 41.

Identifications:

30-40 years old

5’10” – 6’2″

160-170 pounds

Camo baseball hat, cargo shorts, and white t-shirt

Short cut goatee

Black or dark blue sedan

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the individual is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

