VIDEO: Deputies need help identifying Ruskin bank robber

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man caught on camera threatening a bank teller with a note then taking off with an undisclosed amount of money.
Deputies said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank at 1020 US Hwy 41 around 9:20 a.m. Oct. 16 and approached the teller counter. During the transaction, he showed the teller a note demanding money.
The man then left the bank in a black or dark blue sedan with an undisclosed amount of money. The car was last seen driving south on US Highway. 41.
Identifications:
- 30-40 years old
- 5’10” – 6’2″
- 160-170 pounds
- Camo baseball hat, cargo shorts, and white t-shirt
- Short cut goatee
- Black or dark blue sedan
Anyone with information on the identity or location of the individual is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.
