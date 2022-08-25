TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An intense microburst storm moved through Tampa Wednesday afternoon, leaving over 1,500 people in the Ybor City area without power and left debris scattered throughout their lawns and streets.

According to the National Weather Service on Twitter, winds picked up for a short period at around 5 p.m. Ybor residents replied to the thread with videos of the storm ripping branches off trees and even moving patio furniture.

The video above shows debris littering an Ybor neighborhood in the aftermath of the storm.

The NWS said microbursts are small, powerful storms less than 2.5 miles long that last about two to five minutes. Despite their size, they produce destructive winds up to 168 mph, which is similar to the wind speed of a F3 tornado or category five hurricane.

Despite the high winds and potential for destruction, NWS says microbursts are not tornados.