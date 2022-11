HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers in Hillsborough County had a surprise sighting on Thursday. A cow was running loose in the area of Adamo Drive and Selmon Expressway.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in around 4:30 p.m. and by 5 p.m. the northbound lanes of Adamo Drive were shut down.

About an hour and 15 minutes later, deputies said the cow was wrangled.

Deputies said they aren’t sure where the cow came from and are searching for the possible owner.