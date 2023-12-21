RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — New bystander video reveals the chaos that unfolded before and after shots rang out during a brawl in a Riverview neighborhood.

Three people were shot Wednesday during an “altercation” on Sweet Sapling Street, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

The shooting victims were identified as Ajani Brown, 22, Tykira Franklin, 20, and Zakia Franklin, 18. They were taken to Tampa General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries to their “lower extremities.”

Brown was found to have a warrant out for their arrest in Alabama and was booked remotely from the hospital, according to HCSO.

Witness video showed a melee on the front lawn of a Riverview home involving over a dozen people. Security camera footage from a nearby residence captured the moment someone fired four shots and sent the crowd scrambling.

Both clips can be viewed in the video player above.

Distant shouting can be heard in the security camera video, with a nearby bystander saying, “He shot him?”

No one has been arrested in connection to the fight or the shooting, but deputies have identified a suspect vehicle that fled the scene. The security camera video captured multiple cars speeding away from the area, but HCSO did not provide additional details about the suspect vehicle.