Video captures ‘vehicle of interest’ in deadly hit-and-run of 5-year-old in Plant City

Hillsborough County

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its effort to locate the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old boy in Plant City with newly released surveillance footage.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on March 1, police responded to Rogers Road near U.S. 92 after a child and his mother were hit by a car.

Deputies said the driver never stopped or tried to render aid. The boy was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The mother also suffered injuries, but is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office released new surveillance video from a nearby business that recorded a car driving north in the area around the same time of the crash.

While the color of the vehicle is still unknown, red metallic paint chips were found at the scene of the crash.

Detectives have successfully ruled out two prior vehicles of interest in the investigation. If you recognize the vehicle shown in the newly released video, you’re urged to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

