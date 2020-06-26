VIDEO: Burglar sought after torching car dealership in Tampa, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a car dealership in Tampa and setting it on fire.

According to a news release, the suspect broke into the King of Carz dealership, 7010 East Fowler Avenue, early Thursday morning. He was seen on surveillance video lighting and throwing Molotov cocktail-style bottles and pouring accelerant on the floor. Then he ran out of the business as flames engulfed the building, authorities said.

“This man’s destructive behavior is shameful and we are working hard to find him to determine his motive and ensure he faces consequences for his actions,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This business was left with significant damage and with all that’s going on in our world right now, being the victim of arson is simply not fair to the hardworking owners and employees.”

Those with information on the incident are being asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

LATEST STORIES: