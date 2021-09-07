VIDEO: Burglar smashes through CVS drive-through window, steals drugs

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are looking for a burglar who broke into the CVS pharmacy on Hillsborough Avenue last Wednesday.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the burglar smash through the drug store’s drive-through window and climb into the building’s pharmacy. Police say the person used a sledgehammer to break into the store.

After entering the store, the thief is then scene taking numerous prescription medications into a trash bag before leaving.

If you know who the suspect is , police say to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

