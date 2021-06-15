VIDEO: Burglar breaks window, steals stacks of clothes from SoHo Cycling

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are looking for a burglar that was caught on video breaking into SoHo Cycling on Kennedy Boulevard.

In the video released by Tampa PD, the burglar is seen exiting a car with a large stone object in his hands. The burglar then uses it to break SoHo Cycling’s window and enter the business.

From there, the suspect rushes through the business, grabbing stacks of merchandise, knocking over mannequins, and tripping before they exit the store.

On 06-07-21, an unidentified B/M suspect forced entry into a Soho Cycling located at 1921 W. Kennedy Blvd.

Once inside, the suspect stole a large number of merchandise and fled the business in an unidentified vehicle. (21-245928) pic.twitter.com/k3pQN3iH6s — TampaPD (@TampaPD) June 15, 2021

Police saw the vehicle in the video appears to be a four-door sedan with chrome door handles, chrome molding around windows, and a chrome design and emblem just under the side mirrors and small rear fin.

If you have any knowledge on the crime, send a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.