VIDEO: Brawl at Tampa Sky Zone sparks mother’s call for action

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa mother wants change after capturing a messy melee on video at Sky Zone Trampoline Park this weekend.

Sandra Bermudez brought her 9-year-old son to the park Saturday night as a way to cap off Thanksgiving week. When she arrived for “glow night,” she noticed the crowd was larger than normal.

From her view on the second floor, she watched as a large fight broke out.

“I immediately got up and I went to get my son but as I was going downstairs, I saw that the crowd was moving towards the right side,” she said. “I was very worried, I was like, ‘is my son gonna get trampled on? Is he underneath these big kids?’”

By the time she got her son to safety on the second floor, she estimates the brawl had grown to include as many as 200 young people.

That’s when she started filming.

“If I wasn’t there, I would want to know what happened,” she said. “Just the sound itself on video, it was very concerning for me as a parent that one of these kids might hurt another.”

Video shows a few security guards try to break up the fight.

Eventually, Bermudez started filming outside from inside her car.

The crowd finally dissipated after Hillsborough County deputies showed up. According to the sheriff’s office, no arrests were made and the investigation is closed.

There are no known serious injuries.

Bermudez wants to see change at Sky Zone before she brings her child back to the trampoline park.

“I think a plan, perhaps would need to be in place as to how many kids could be there, whether the parents are required to stay there or not,” said Bermudez. “I think that they weren’t really prepared for it. I would have liked to see more adult presence other than just a few security guards.”

Sky Zone has not made a public statement about the incident. A manager at Sky Zone’s Tampa location referred 8 On Your Side to a media contact. Emails and phone calls have gone unanswered.