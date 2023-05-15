LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – A homeowner in Lutz discovered a furry guest had been roaming his home over the weekend.

Kirby Lavallee said he discovered that a black bear was on his porch Saturday night after looking at camera footage of his home off Van Dyke and Lakeshore.

The local sighting comes a few weeks after a juvenile black bear was hit and killed by a car after it was spotted roaming neighborhoods near downtown Orlando.

Anyone who feels threatened by a bear, or wants to report a sick or injured animal, is asked to call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).