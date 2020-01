TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are looking for a man who was seen firing a gun while riding his bicycle in Tampa.

The incident occurred in the 2700 block of 25th Avenue.

Police said a bicyclist in a red hoodie was seen riding past a home in one direction and was firing shots in the other.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the man to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8447) and reference case #21870.

