TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police are searching for a suspect responsible for robbing a Chase Bank located at 2001 North Dale Mabry Highway around 1:48 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The unknown suspect passed a note to the teller, demanding money.

The video shows the moment the male suspect approaches the employee holding a note.

Officers said the man fled northbound in a light-colored car with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was last seen wearing a long-sleeved, light-colored shirt, black hoodie, blue jeans, dark sunglasses, tan hat, and a white N95-style mask. He appears to be around 5-foot to 5-foot-5, weighing 135 to 145 pounds.

Police believe him to be in his 50s.

The investigation remains ongoing.