TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was caught on camera stealing packages from a Tampa home Saturday morning, according to a Tampa Heights resident.

Alex Weinstein told 8 On Your Side that she caught a man approaching her home on Ola Avenue at around 6:34 a.m.

The man then picked up three packages from her doorstep, even as the home’s Ring camera told him he was being recorded. He then walked away out of the camera’s view.

Weinstein said the stolen packages were valued at $1,500 and that the Tampa Police Department has been informed. She said it is being considered grand theft at this time.

The man seen in the video was wearing a black head covering, a black backpack, and what appears to be a red NFC shirt.

If you know who this man is, you can send a tip to the Tampa Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.