VIDEO: 3 men rip Apple products off display table at Tampa store, flee without paying

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying three men they said stole seven Apple products from an AT&T display table last month.

The incident happened July 5 at the AT&T store at 1812 N. West Shore Blvd. Surveillance video shows the how the whole incident went down.

Three men enter the store around 7:17 p.m. and walk to the display counter. The video shows them quickly snatch various electronic devices out of their cords and into their pockets and flee the area.

The police department said five iPhones and two iPads were stolen.

If you can help police identify the men in the video, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

