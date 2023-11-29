TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — It has officially been one month since two people were killed and 16 others were injured during a mass shooting in Ybor City.

Harrison Boonstoppel, 20, had only been in the area for a few minutes before he was killed.

“I feel today, I’m missing him more than ever,” said Brucie Boonstoppel, Harrison’s mom.

The Boonstoppel’s admit the pain isn’t getting any easier for their family.

“With Harrison, I can smile at his pictures, but I can’t really think about that he’s gone too much,” Brucie said.

Harrison’s family tells 8 On Your Side they learned he and his friends dropped down for cover when shots rang out. Unfortunately, Harrison never got back up.

The 20-year-old was shot in the leg, but it was a shot in the back that claimed his life, doctors said.

“I don’t want anybody to forget his name and anybody to disassociate that ‘Oh it was late at that’—that has nothing to do with it. It has to do with that we need better gun reform,” Brucie said.

Tampa police have arrested and charged one suspect, but detectives believe at least two other shooters were involved.

8 On Your Side’s Annie Mapp asked Brucie Boonstoppel if she thinks she will get justice for her son.

“There were so many gunfires going off and so many people, and they all ran, so the idea of finding a matching bullet is probably not going to happen.”

Those with information about the shooting can submit a tip on the FBI’s website.