Victim in critical condition after stabbing at Tampa hookah lounge, deputies say

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A stabbing at a Tampa hookah lounge left one person in critical condition on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at the Last Hour Hookah Lounge, 7544 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the victim was rushed to the hospital, where they remain listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

