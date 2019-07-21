Victim identified following fatal I-75 crash in Hillsborough County

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol has released the name of the victim killed in a fatal crash this morning in Brandon.

FHP said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on I-75 northbound near the Selmon Expressway.

According to the FHP report, a tow truck was parked in the painted gore on the exit ramp on northbound I-75 to westbound SR-618. A Jeep Liberty was loaded on the bed of the tow truck. 21-year-old Daniel Schaffer and 29-year-old Marc Smith were standing respectively to the side of the tow truck.

FHP said 27-year-old Alexa Salvatore of Jacksonville was driving a Dodge Ram northbound on I-75 in the outside lane approaching the Selmon Expressway.

According to the report, Salvatore failed to maintain control and left the travel lane and collided with the tow truck and Schaffer, where he died at the scene. The impact caused the tow truck to then collide with the tow truck operator, Smith.

Following the crash, the report states all three vehicles erupted in flames.

Smith suffered serious injuries and was transported to Tampa General Hospital.

Salvatore suffered minor injuries and charges are pending.