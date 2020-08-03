LIVE NOW /
VP Mike Pence coming to Tampa Wednesday for ‘Right to Life’ events

Hillsborough County

Mike Pence

Vice President Pence leaves the podium after speaking to the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service at their headquarters in Rockville, Md., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Vice President Mike Pence is coming to the Tampa Bay area less than a week after President Donald Trump visited the area.

Pence announced the visit on Monday. Pence is scheduled to visit a Women’s Healthcare Clinic on Aug. 5 and participate in a roundtable highlighting the Trump administration’s support for the Right to Life.

Afterwards the Vice President will deliver remarks at Starkey Road Baptist Church in Largo.

In a press release, it will “showcase the Trump administration’s continued efforts to support religious freedom and every American’s right to worship.”

Pence’s final stop will be at a Faith in America event. Wednesday’s visit will mark the third time the vice president has visited Florida since July 2.

