VP Mike Pence coming to Tampa Wednesday for ‘Right to Life’ events

TAMPA (WFLA) – Vice President Mike Pence is coming to the Tampa Bay area less than a week after President Donald Trump visited the area.

Pence announced the visit on Monday. Pence is scheduled to visit a Women’s Healthcare Clinic on Aug. 5 and participate in a roundtable highlighting the Trump administration’s support for the Right to Life.

Afterwards the Vice President will deliver remarks at Starkey Road Baptist Church in Largo.

In a press release, it will “showcase the Trump administration’s continued efforts to support religious freedom and every American’s right to worship.”

Pence’s final stop will be at a Faith in America event. Wednesday’s visit will mark the third time the vice president has visited Florida since July 2.

