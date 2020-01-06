WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – Vice President Mike Pence is hitting the campaign trail in Florida this month in hopes of getting President Donald Trump re-elected in 2020.
According to the Republican National Committee, Pence is taking part in a bus tour through Florida on Jan. 16. The tour starts in Tampa and ends in Orlando.
A Keep America Great event with the vice president is also scheduled to happen that day in Wimauma. The event will be held at the Valencia Lakes POA at 1:30 p.m.
You can register for two tickets to the event here.
LATEST NEWS:
- Vice President Mike Pence coming to Tampa Bay for re-election campaign rally
- Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crimes charges in LA
- LEGOLAND offering free year passes to Florida preschoolers
- 4 vehicles hit by bullets on Florida highway on I-4
- Australia to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to fight wildfires