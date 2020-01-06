Vice President Mike Pence coming to Tampa Bay for re-election campaign rally

Live Now
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich., where he introduced President Donald Trump Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – Vice President Mike Pence is hitting the campaign trail in Florida this month in hopes of getting President Donald Trump re-elected in 2020.

According to the Republican National Committee, Pence is taking part in a bus tour through Florida on Jan. 16. The tour starts in Tampa and ends in Orlando.

A Keep America Great event with the vice president is also scheduled to happen that day in Wimauma. The event will be held at the Valencia Lakes POA at 1:30 p.m.

You can register for two tickets to the event here.

