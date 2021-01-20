Vice President Harris has tremendous support from sorority

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Vice President Kamala Harris is making history as the first woman and first woman of color to ever hold a presidential office.

Women across the country in her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, watched and celebrated with great pride.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest black greek letter sorority in the county founded in 1908.

The Vice President became a member of the organization while a student at Howard University in Washington D.C.

The president of Tampa’s Gamma Theta Omega Chapter said, her rise to the second-highest office in the land is an honor for the organization.

“Since 1908 our legacy of leadership has positioned us to be the first on so many levels. and of course, this is a proud moment for the AKA’s and all of the Divine 9,” said Elaine Bryant.