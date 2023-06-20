TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s National PTSD Awareness Month which recognizes the lasting implications of traumatic events, especially among veterans. However, the Veterans Yoga Project is offering healing through movement.

The organization helps veterans overcome PTSD through yoga by turning any setbacks from their service into strength.

The Trinity Yoga Studio in New Port Richey is a quiet and tranquil place of peace that hosts classes for veterans through the Veterans Yoga Project.

Angie Phillips is a volunteer and the Pasco County area manager for the Veterans Yoga Project.

“I am the daughter, sister, and mother of a veteran,” said Angie Phillips. “I am an active first responder.”

She’s a 500-hour yoga teacher who specializes in Mindful Resilience Training for Trauma Recovery.

“With trauma, things get splintered,” said Phillips. “Yoga is proven to reintegrate the mind and the body.”

Phillips’ instruction is intertwined with words of empowerment.

“They’ve been through a lot,” said Phillips. “They’ve seen a lot, they’ve done a lot, and that changes people.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs reports nearly one in five veterans may be suffering from PTSD. It’s a lingering effect of trauma and stress that can lead to prolonged fear, grief, and depression.

The program is also extended to law enforcement officers.

Joe Froelich spent 32 years as a crime homicide detective. For him, finding balance has been a challenging transition.

“It helps you take on all those challenges that come to you and rebound from it,” said Joe Froehlich, the Florida Director of the Veterans Yoga Project. “It empowers you to make decisions about your own care.”

The Veterans Yoga Project is creating hope and offering healing by building resilience through movement.

“We just do this because we want to serve those who have served us in so many ways,” said Phillips.

The Veterans Yoga Project offers free classes throughout the state, but there’s a lack of classes in Tampa Bay and surrounding counties.

The organization is working to build a consistent presence and calling on veteran clinics and yoga teachers to get involved.

For more information about the Veterans Yoga Project, click here or email Joe Froehlich at joe.froehlich@veteransyogaproject.org