TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Veterans in Tampa at the VFW took part in a Christmas tradition that dates back to the 1970s.

Commander Matthew Hall knows a thing or two about serving.

“I joined the Army when I was 17,” Hall said. “I did Army infantry for four and a half years. I went to Iraq in 2003.”

Hall traded in his combat boots for an apron to help brighten the Christmas holiday for other veterans.

“Our goal is to kind of, I guess, get an environment for, that doesn’t cost, that doesn’t cost anything for veterans,” he said. “If they do not have any family in town, they can come here and spend time with us because the last thing we want is for people to be at home by themselves.”

With brothers in arms, each of them helped to thank those who sacrificed their time for their freedom by cooking up a free meal.

“No matter what branch you serve, no matter what you do, just be able to come out here and be brothers at arms,” he said. “Sooner or later, we’re all going to step outside at the picnic tables, you know, telling the horror stories and laughing. It has been a tradition for decades, where veterans will always have a place on Christmas to call home.”

“People may not have any other place to go,” said Bill Delehunt, another veteran. “This is their community. These are people who have served, who have the same experiences that they’ve had, and they’re able to bond a little bit on a time that can be a little bit tough for some people. So that’s the most important thing.”

The Christmas dinner is held every year for veterans and their families. The VFW said it welcomes anyone who needs a meal or company during the holidays.