TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police say a person in a wheelchair was struck and killed late Sunday night at Dale Mabry Hwy and Kennedy Blvd.

Police told 8 On Your Side the person in the wheelchair was killed during the incident.

The eastbound lanes of Kennedy Blvd will be closed until authorities clear the scene.

