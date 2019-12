TAMPA (WFLA) – A driver has crashed off the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

According to Tampa police, the crash happened on the westbound side of traffic.

Police said CPR was administered on the driver after being pulled out of the vehicle.

The driver was alert and was transported to a local hospital

The coastguard is on scene assisting Tampa Fire Rescue and Tampa police.

At this time there is no word on a cause for the crash.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.