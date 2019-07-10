SUV of missing New York man located in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a New York man whose SUV was found in Brandon.

Samuel Ortiz, 39, has been missing since July 6 and was last seen Rochester, N.Y.

At approximately 12:21 a.m. on July 9th, 2019, a blue Chevrolet Equinox that belongs to Ortiz was found engulfed in flames on the 800 block of Russell Lane in Brandon.

Ortiz was last seen wearing blue jeans, an unknown color t-shirt, and a gold Jesus necklace. He is 5′ 9″ and weighs 170 pounds.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

