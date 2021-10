TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle near a Lowe’s on Dale Mabry Highway. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police said the collision occurred in the 4200 block of S. Dale Mabry. They have shut down the northbound lanes of the roadway between Fair Oaks Avenue and Euclid Avenue.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

This story is developing and will be updated.