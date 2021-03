TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents are allowed to return home after a gas leak forced the evacuation of three buildings in Tampa on Monday morning.

The Tampa Fire Rescue said the driver of an SUV hit a building and ruptured a gas line in the 10600 block of N. 30th Street.

A number of buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Officials said the gas was turned off and the evacuations are over.

Further information was not immediately available.