TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.

The vehicle was found in the area of Riverview Drive and North Renfrow Place.

Several police cars were seen along the river. The vehicle itself was visible from where News Channel 8’s camera crew was at the time.

A dive team is investigating the situation, but as of this report, it is not known how the vehicle got in the water or if anyone was inside it.

