TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade almost two weeks ago, a local urologist known as the “Vasectomy King” said more men from Tampa Bay are taking action to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

“It seems to me this has really grasped the men who are trying to stay child-free,” Dr. Doug Stein said.

Among the increase in registrations for vasectomies, Dr. Stein said they are scheduling a greater number of younger men who are under 30 years old and do not have children.

“They’re certainly concerned about the option that their partners might have to terminate a pregnancy in the event of failure of one of their contraceptive methods,” Dr. Stein said.

This Thursday 27-year-old Thomas Figueroa from Tampa is scheduled for the simple surgery that will prevent him from becoming a father.

“It was something that was going through the backburner of my mind for a long time,” Figueroa said. “But because of the Supreme Court decision, I just decided this is something I should be doing right now.”

Figueroa made his appointment with Dr. Stein on the Monday after the Supreme Court ended nearly 50 years of abortion rights.

During the first three weeks of June, Dr. Stein said his practice averaged about 56 weekly vasectomy registrations. After the Roe v. Wade reversal on Friday June 24, he said the number of registrations nearly tripled to 150 for the final week of the month.

“Today I just did three an hour also because we’re running six guys an hour,” Dr. Stein said.

He added his practice is booked through the last week of August.

Dr. Stein’s partner, Dr. John Curington, said some of the new patients are worried the conservative-leaning high court could revisit the case establishing the right for married couples to buy and use contraception.

“When (Justice Clarence) Thomas was writing in his judgement, he specifically mentioned Griswold as a possibility for that precedent to be overturned too,” Dr. Curington said.

As Figueroa prepares for his procedure, he said his girlfriend supports his decision.

“We just really do not want kids,” he explained. “So there’s no purpose in going through any other route then getting a vasectomy is how we feel.”

Dr. Stein said he tells patients under 30 that vasectomy should be considered permanent because reversals are not always successful. He also said these younger men should consider sperm storage.