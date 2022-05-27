(TAMPA, Fla.) WFLA — The City of Tampa facilities team has responded to more than a dozen incidents of recent vandalism at city parks since March.

There’s been damaged to restrooms, graffiti, and arson.

“Every time our facilities team responds to vandalism at a city park or facility, it diverts time, money and resources from other parks that need our help,” said Adriana Colina, Director of Logistics & Asset Management for the City of Tampa. “From mending fences damaged by weather, to giving a facility a fresh coat of paint, every dollar matters. We don’t want unnecessary vandalism to take away from that.”

It’s costing crews time and taxpayers money. The city said it’s seen damages worth $30,000.

In response to the vandalism, the city is launching the “Love Your Park” campaign. It focuses on showing pride in city parks and deterring vandalism.

“We want our community to have a sense of pride in our award-winning parks and recreation programs and facilities,” said Sherisha Hills, Director of Tampa Parks & Recreation. “When we have graffiti and other unnecessary damage, it makes it much harder for the city to provide the high level of customer service that our community expects and deserves.”

Printed materials will be available inside city facilities and recreation centers to show the best ways to prevent and report vandalism.

To report vandalism, or if you see vandalism happening in a city park or facility, contact the Tampa Police Department’s non-emergency line at 813-231-6130.