TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash on Van Dyke Road, which is causing road closures.

According to HCSO, Van Dyke is closed in both directions from the Suncoast Parkway toll road to Gunn Highway.

We are unsure of how long the closure will be. Drivers heading in that direction, please take alternative routes.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.