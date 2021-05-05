Van crashes into Tampa First Watch café, 5 injured

TAMPA (WFLA) – Five people are recovering after a van crashed into a First Watch on Fowler Avenue, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Hillsborough County deputies say the senior driver confused the gas for the brake and sped into the restaurant.

Fire rescue crews say several customers had just left a window table before the van hit the building.

Five people inside were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver did not want to be taken to the hospital.

Code enforcement says despite the damage, neighboring stores are structurally sound.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating circumstances of the crash.