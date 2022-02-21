Valrico woman wins $1,000 a week for life prize from lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Valrico woman won the top prize for a scratch-off lottery game.

The Florida Lottery said 50-year-old Marie-Claude Coughlin won the top prize in the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off, which costs $2 a ticket.

Claude Coughlin chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $930,000.

She purchased his winning ticket from the Wawa located at 2926 East State Road 60 in Valrico. The gas station and convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one in 4.43.

