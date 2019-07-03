Valrico veteran receives new roof for free before 4th of July

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Valrico veteran got a huge surprise on Memorial Day and now work is underway to get a new roof over her head.

Barbara Lindsay found out she was receiving a new roof when GreenTek Property Solutions showed up to her home after she met with them to discuss a payment plan for her repairs.

Video shows Lindsay’s initial reaction when John Franco, roofing contractor for Greentek Property Solutions, told her the good news.

“That is so freaking awesome,” she says in the video.

“It’s really weird… I put a thought out into the universe that, ‘I want my new roof and I want it to be affordable!’”

Franco said his company provides solutions for homeowners in need, whether they can afford it or not.

“We want to try and help the community, one roof at a time. It happened to fall on Memorial Day when I came and met with Barbara. I thought it was the best time… to be able to provide a service for someone who fought for our country,” he said.

Lindsay served in the Navy. She was trained as an electronics technician repairing radars and radios onboard the USS Arcadia.

“I did not expect this at all. I feel so humble and grateful and blessed, I just don’t know what else to say,” she told 8 On Your Side.

“I can’t believe that they would do that for me. I kind of feel almost undeserving about it. There’s a lot of people worse off than me.”

The project would have funded about $10-$12,000, according to Franco. Lindsay had no insurance due to the age of the roof.

Greentek Property Solutions President of Sales James Casey said the company is finally at a point where they have the ability to give back.

“It means a lot. There’s a lot of homeowners out here that aren’t always in a financial situation where they can pay for these projects. As a young business owner, I take pride in knowing that when I come across these folks, I can provide them with more than just a discount. I can provide them with a literal change in their life,” he said.

Casey said the company plans to continue the tradition of giving new roofs to those in need. They plan to do it “as often as possible.”