Valrico teen arrested for 2 Circle K robberies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have arrested a Valrico teenager for the robberies of two convenience stores in the Hillsborough County area.

The first robbery happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Circle K on 4704 West Trapnell Road in Plant City. The second occurred at about 9 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K on Morris Bridge Road in Thonotosassa.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Rhys McGall.

Deputies said in both instances, the teen walked into the store, handed a threatening note to the cashier and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies spotted McGall’s getaway vehicle shortly after the second robbery and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but he fled the scene and drove through a chain link fence. Deputies said he tried to run away after the crash, but was detained.

McGall was arrested Saturday for robbery with a weapon less than $300, aggravated fleeing to elude, written threat to kill or do bodily injury, robbery with a deadly weapon while wearing a mask and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held at a Hillsborough County jail in lieu of $32,250 bond.

“This teen was seriously mistaken if he thought he could rob our local convenience stores and get away with it,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Through good detective work, our deputies were able to locate and arrest this thief before he could strike again. We hope he learns his lesson early in life that this behavior has serious consequences and will not be tolerated.”