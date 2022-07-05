TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a Valrico man Sunday night after he allegedly killed someone and called 911 to report it, according to arrest documents.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Freeland Drive at around 9:30 p.m.

An affidavit said a second 911 call came from the suspect, Enrique Toledo, 53, who said he killed someone.

Investigators learned that the shooting happened after Toledo and the victim got into an argument that turned violent, according to the sheriff’s office. The affidavit said the suspect’s three children with the victim, whose ages are unknown, were also in the home at the time.

Deputies said they found the victim in a pool of blood in the master bedroom and pronounced her dead at 9:58 p.m.

Toledo was booked in the Hillsborough County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. The investigation is still in process.