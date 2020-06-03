Valrico man accuses Tampa police of excessive force during protest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Valrico man who said he was an innocent spectator at a George Floyd protest in Downtown Tampa, ended up taking a rubber bullet to the head during a chaotic moment.

Cell phone video of the hectic moment shows what led to 24-year-old Jordon Coury, a former E-4 specialist in the Marine Corps, being hit in the back of the head with a round from the non-lethal weapon Sunday during a protest at Curtis Hixon Park.

On Wednesday, he appeared in a wheelchair saying he suffered serious injuries including a concussion and was throwing up at the time. Now, he’s planning to sue the Tampa Police Department for excessive force.

“It’s all really confusing. I’m really hurt. I’m really upset ya know,” Coury said.

A witness said he administered medical attention, but when he asked police for help, they refused.

“When I had Jordon brought over to me, I had started bandaging his wound. I went to the police to say I need help and basically what the police said was ‘F’ you go home… we don’t care,” said Jakub Cuomo.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said he had not heard that a lawsuit was being filed, but isn’t surprised by it.

“I’m sure they probably aren’t the only ones that will. Unfortunately, it’s the chain of events. We need police officers to be on the line to keep everything under control and it’s difficult to sometimes get medical attention to people. So it’s an unfortunate situation,” Dugan said.

