Valrico family puts on must-see Christmas light show

Hillsborough County

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Valrico family is lighting up their neighborhood with some extravagant Christmas decorations.

The Burton family light show put on by Rodney and Audra Burton features over 75K pixels and includes 2 – 20 foot trees, a 9 foot tree, 3 matrix screens, more than 20 snowflakes, 12 arches, and more.

“It is a labor of love and our gift to this amazing community we live in,” Burton told WFLA.

The Burton family tells WFLA they came up with the idea to put on a synchronized Christmas light show after going to Disney World and seeing the spectacular light shows there.

You can find this one-of-a-kind show at 2014 Sydney Road in Valrico.

