TAMPA (WFLA) – With less than a month to go until Election Day, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Rep. Val Demings spent Thursday campaigning at small businesses in Tampa.

The former Orlando Police Chief is trying to unseat two term Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

“I’m running for the Senate because I want this country to be good to as many people as possible,” Demings said during her first stop at Maikel’s Bakery.

Today Democratic U.S. Senate candidate @valdemings is on the campaign trail in Tampa with less than a month until Election Day. Right now she’s making her second stop at a small business, the West Tampa Sandwich Shop. She debates @marcorubio next Tuesday. https://t.co/kSTyG4T9ar pic.twitter.com/wjhhfqamxX — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) October 13, 2022

Protecting a women’s right to choose is top of mind for Congresswoman Demings as she tries to flip one of Florida’s senate seats blue.

“I wish you would have asked the question about abortion first,” she said at the end of an interview with News Channel 8, “because women who are having their constitutional rights taken away, they care about that.”

Senator Rubio has co-sponsored a proposed 15-week federal abortion ban.

This election cycle Florida voters also care about the high cost of housing, food and everyday goods. 10.5% inflation in Tampa is still higher than the national average.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Demings said, “but the Inflation Reduction Act was all about the lowering the cost for everyday people.”

Unlike Senator Rubio, Rep. Demings voted for the Inflation Reduction Act and the $1 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure deal.

“We’re already seeing millions of dollars pour into Florida,” Demings said, “but one of the really good things about that legislation is we’re investing in five of our ports to expand capacity.”

During the visit to Maikel’s bakery, the owner told Demings the biggest challenges he faces are delivery delays and hiring employees.

“We’ve got to work together to make sure that people are able to learn the skills first of all to be able to get out there and work,” Demings said.

Next Tuesday, Demings and Rubio will face off in their only televised debate. You can watch it on WFLA News Channel 8 and streaming live on WFLA Now at 7 p.m.