USF’s new President tours medical school

TAMPA (WFLA) – It’s the first week on the job for University of South Florida’s new President, Dr. Steve Currall.

Tuesday, marked 701 days of construction on the new USF medical school building in downtown Tampa and Dr. Currall took the opportunity to tour the new facility.

“We are really thrilled to see this new building in an exciting new urban setting,” said Dr. Currall.

This place is set to be a hub for research and educational activities.

“It’s going to be a great magnet for recruiting faculty and students,” added Dr. Currall.

The new building not only incorporates the Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute, but also the new partnership with Tampa General Hospital.

“This is part of a growing medical research education clinical ecosystem in Tampa. It’s really going to be a magnet for other institutions to partner with us as well,” said Dr. Currall.

Classes are set to begin in January at the new medical school and researchers will move in shortly after that time frame.