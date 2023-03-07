TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida’s Board of Trustees will vote on whether to approve up to $22 million for an on-campus football stadium design contract Tuesday.

Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. at the Marshall Student Center. If approved, USF project partners Populous and Barton-Malow will enter a months-long design stage.

During the design period, the university said the partners will meet with University of South Florida stakeholders to help bring their vision to life.

USF Athletics leaders said the goal is to have the new stadium completed by 2026.

This story will be updated with the result of Tuesday morning’s vote.