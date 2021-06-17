USF to recognize graduates whose in-person ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida announced Thursday that the thousands of graduates who were not able to walk across the commencement stage because of the pandemic will now have the opportunity to do so.

USF President Steve Currall said those graduates will be invited back to participate in the university’s summer commencement ceremonies at the Yuengling Center on Aug. 21 and 22.

Spring, summer, and fall 2020 ceremonies were held virtually due to COVID-19, and spring 2021 ceremonies were modified to account for public safety, including restrictions on the ceremony format and limits on attendance to only two guests per person.

All graduates from those classes are welcome to participate and there will be no limits on how many guests each student may bring.

“When the University of South Florida determined, based on health and safety protocols, that we would hold virtual commencements in 2020, we made a commitment to invite graduates back to an in-person ceremony when public health conditions allowed us to do so,” Currall said. “We are excited to welcome back our previous graduates and to honor them and their achievements.”

Ceremonies for summer 2021 graduates will be held at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

USF tentatively plans to hold ceremonies for past graduates at 6 p.m. that day, and 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22.

The exact ceremony schedule for past graduates will be determined at a later date based on demand.